We're back to bring you our predictions and picks for Sunday's upcoming NBA slate as we head to the Western Conference for this next matchup. The Houston Rockets (28-35) will visit the Sacramento Kings (36-26) as they conclude their season series. Check out our NBA odds series for our Rockets-Kings prediction and pick.
The Houston Rockets are currently third in the Southwest Division and they hold the 11-spot in the Western Conference. They're just 4-6 over their last 10 games, but they've managed to win three of their last four. They've had Sacramento's number all year and they'll be looking to complete the 3-0 sweep on the season.
The Sacramento Kings are third in the Pacific Division and sit as the seven-seed in the tight Western Conference race. They've gone 6-4 over the last 10 and also have three wins in their last four games. They barely snuck by the Spurs 131-129 in their last game as they head back home to try for their first win against Houston this year.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Rockets-Kings Odds
Houston Rockets: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +215
Sacramento Kings: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -260
Over: 231.5 (-110)
Under: 231.5 (-110)
How to Watch Rockets vs. Kings
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT
TV: NBC Sports California, Space City Home, NBA League Pass
Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Houston Rockets are playing at a higher level right now and we're starting to see them give other Western teams some issues as the season winds down. Alperen Sengun is having the season of his life and it's clear the Rockets found their big man for the future. He's been sensational in scoring the ball from everywhere on the floor and his passing from the blocks has become something to behold. If he can continue having success against this Kings team, they should see another win over them.
The Rockets took down the Kings back in November in consecutive games. Sacramento was dealing with a plethora of injuries and Jalen Green found an advantageous mismatch at his position. They may have to lean on their defense a bit more while having to face a healthier Kings' team, but they have confidence knowing they beat them by double-digits on two separate occasions.
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Kings have really hit a new gear since the All-Star break and both De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis have been playing the role of hero for them over the last few games. Just two games ago, Fox tied his career-high in points with 44 as they took down the Lakers. The following game, Sabonis sealed the game with a last-second dunk over the Spurs to get them the win. With the Kings being winless against the Rockets this season, expect this game to mean something for the Kings as they hold on to their playoff position.
The Kings will have the better perimeter players throughout this one, but it'll be interesting to see how Sabonis slows down Sengun and limits his production in the offense. The battle on the boards will also be a crucial one as the Kings have been a very good rebounding team all season, but have gotten bested in both of their meetings with the Rockets. They'll need to find a more consistent effort during this one if they want their first win over them.
Final Rockets-Kings Prediction & Pick
This will be the final meeting between these two teams and we could potentially see them matchup in the Playoffs if Houston is able to slide into the play-in tournament. The game is also crucial for the Kings as they try to avoid the play-in and hold their given position for the Playoffs.
Both De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are playing out of their minds right now and given their last few performances, they should be the x-factors for the Kings throughout this one. Alperen Sengun will be leading the Rockets and they may need more scoring reinforcements for this one given Sengun's matchup with Sabonis.
Ultimately, I think this is a much different Kings team that the Rockets saw back in November and they'll also be much healthier this time around. They have a great balance of scoring in the paint and from the field, so I don't expect Houston to come up with answers for each scoring threat. They have a decent number to work with, so we're going to roll with the Sacramento Kings to cover this spread and light the beam at home.
Final Rockets-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -6.5 (-110)