How about those Sacramento Kings? With their 135-113 win at home Wednesday night over the Houston Rockets, De’Aaron Fox and the Kings climb up the notch in the Western Conference standings, displacing Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for fourth place.

It feels good for Kings fans to see their team seemingly cobble up a season that’s way above the standard set by previous Sacramento teams. However, Fox is far from satisfied (via Frankie Cartoscelli of Sactown Sports 1140).

“We feel like we’re a good team, but we feel like we can be a whole lot better than we are… It’s good. I’m happy that we aren’t lower, but I feel like we can be better. We have a long way to go.”

De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis have been teaming up to carry the Kings this season. Against the Rockets, Fox dropped 24 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the field to go with nine assists and two rebounds, while Sabonis manufactured a near-triple-double with 25 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists in 38 minutes on the floor.

The Kings entered the Rockets game with a 21-18 record, which was good for fifth in the NBA and right behind the Mavs in the West standings. Dallas has lost its last two outings and did not have a scheduled game on Wednesday, paving the way for Sacramento to leapfrog the Mavs.

Fox and the Kings will play Houston again at home on Friday before going on a short two-game road trip versus the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers.