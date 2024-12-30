Following previous Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown being fired, guard De'Aaron Fox offered his side of the story. He took to X and shared his thoughts about people believing he led Brown to being fired. “There was never any pushback about anything,” the tweet reads. “This narrative of us butting heads or me going to management saying anything is bulls**t. So you can run with that if you want to.”

Ever since Brown was fired, many thoughts, criticisms, and skeptics came in. They were trying to figure out why Brown was fired. After he won the 2022-23 Coach of the Year with the Kings, they missed the playoffs last season. Now, less than halfway through the season, Brown is out, and interim head coach Doug Christie has taken over in his place.

Unfortunately for the franchise, Brown isn't the only trending topic. Fox has been linked to four NBA teams as his trade buzz increases. He's having another impressive season, averaging 26.2 points and 6.3 assists per game. Fox is averaging the most minutes per game of his career (37.3).

De'Aaron Fox's comments about Mike Brown's firing could signal the end of this narrative for the Kings

The Kings are in the thick of a play-in spot if the season were to end today. They have a 13-19 record and are in the No. 12 position in the Western Conference. Despite their record, they have the 10th-highest-scoring offense in the league. Still, Brown's firing might've been the tip of the iceberg for any problems within the organization.

Regardless, there's a clear unknown as to why Brown was fired. However, one thing is for certain: Fox didn't initiate Brown's dismissal. Although skeptics disagree, Fox taking to his account and speaking on the matter does carry some significance. Even with that, the Kings won't have much time to focus on this particular narrative.

Christie will have his work cut out for him as he takes the reigns as head coach. He has a talented team, but getting everyone on the same page could prove difficult after this incident.