The Golden State Warriors barely have time to celebrate surviving the Sacramento Kings before turning their attention to the Los Angeles Lakers. Good thing Stephen Curry and the defending champions’ dynastic core are intimately familiar with facing LeBron James this time of year.

After dropping 50 points to lead the Warriors to season-saving victory on Sunday, the most ever scored in a Game 7, Curry provided his thoughts on yet another postseason matchup with James.

“It is special to know from the first series we played him in Cleveland, the 14-15 season, to now,” he said. “We’re blessed to be playing at this level still, and excited about a new chapter. Two teams trying to keep your season alive and chase a championship. That’s what it’s all about.”

Golden State first met James in the 2015 NBA Finals, overcoming a 2-1 deficit to take down the Cleveland Cavaliers and win the organization’s first championship in 50 years. James and his hometown team got the better of Curry and company the following season, coming back from a 3-1 hole to win Game 7 of the Finals at Oracle Arena—one of the most significant titles in league history. Kevin Durant and the revamped Dubs met James with the Larry O’Brien Trophy on the line again the following two seasons, summarily dismissing the Cavs en route to consecutive titles.

A lot has changed since 2018, but what hasn’t is the continued excellence of Golden State and its longest-running individual rival. James won his fourth championship with the Lakers in 2020, while Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson earned their fourth ring last June with a six-game triumph over the Boston Celtics.

Could the winner of these Western Conference Semifinals once again emerge as the last team standing come June? With Curry and James on opposite sides, history certainly suggests as much.

Game 1 between Golden State and Los Angeles tips off Tuesday night at Chase Center.