Klay Thompson did not have the best of games on Sunday in the Golden State Warriors‘ series-clinching win over the Sacramento Kings. In the end, the Dubs did not need an offensive explosion from Klay in this one, with Steph Curry going off in what can only be characterized as a truly epic performance from the greatest shooter of all time.

After the game, Thompson was asked by a reporter to comment on the doubt that has crept up on the Dubs throughout this series. In particular, Klay was questioned about Golden State’s championship DNA, to which the Warriors shooting guard had a savage response:

“50 points from our best player, holding them to 38% from the field and 26% from three. Sounds like championship DNA to me, and when you do it four times, I would never doubt a champion. Especially who’s been there and done it routinely,” Thompson said.

Here’s Klay talking his talk again, and in truth, he has every right to. The Warriors have just come out of a tough seven-game series against the No. 2 seed Kings, and despite suffering a couple of major road bumps along the way, the defending champs did not falter.

The Warriors, however, will need Thompson to be much better in the next round. They face off against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, and with LA emerging as one of the hottest teams in the playoffs right now, the Dubs will need to be at their very best. It’s another tough test ahead for Golden State, but as Thompson said, never doubt a champion.