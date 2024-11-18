Although the Sacramento Kings have been undermanned lately, they're never out of the fight. Thanks to the heroics of superstar guard De'Aaron Fox, the Kings are 8-6 and still in the thick of the Western Conference Playoff race. Unfortunately, in Sacramento's upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Kings will need Fox's heroics again.

Sacramento appears to be without star big man Domantas Sabonis, who is dealing with lower back tightness. They will also be without DeMar DeRozan (back), Malik Monk (ankle), and Devin Carter (shoulder).

Sure, the Hawks are facing the Kings in the second game of a back-to-back. Atlanta also might be without De'Andre Hunter (knee). Regardless, Atlanta's strength in numbers could overwhelm Fox and Sacramento.

The Hawks are one of the NBA's deeper teams. Considering how top-heavy the Kings are on their depth chart, trying to combat the Hawks with just Fox alone could be easier said than done.

It'll be tough for Sacramento against Atlanta. However, in the eyes of head coach Mike Brown, Fox is more than capable of carrying Sacramento against the Hawks.

Can De'Aaron Fox carry the Kings against the Hawks?

“He’s hitting his prime,” said Brown. “He understands what winning is about. He understands what we need from him. He had to carry us when he couldn’t get a bucket. He had to make the game easier for others, and that’s what he did. The franchise record that he got at 109 points in two games, it's been unbelievable.”

“… I've been in this game since 92. I’ve been around the Stephs, the KDs, and the Kobes, and the LeBrons and the Tim Duncans; I’ve been around those types of special players,” Brown said. “There's not a single person in this league who can stop him [Fox] from getting to his spots when he wants to. And I think he's feeling that.”

In 14 games this season, Fox has averaged 28.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. He's shooting 51 percent from the field, 35 percent from three-point range, and a career-best 84 percent at the free throw line on a career-high 6.8 attempts per game.

If the Kings want to beat the Hawks, they'll need Fox at his best again. It helps that Atlanta's defense has been horrid to start the year. The Hawks are 18th in opponent field-goal percentage (.468), 25th in defensive rating (116.4), 28th in opponent points per game (120.8), and 30th in opponent 3-point percentage (.395). So, if Fox can take advantage, he could primed for another scoring explosion.