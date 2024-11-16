The Sacramento Kings came up on the short end of an overtime classic against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. After a frantic Kings comeback in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards steadied the Timberwolves in overtime and led them to a 130-126 win.

This is a difficult loss for the Kings to take, but it was not the fault of star point guard De'Aaron Fox. Fox carried the load for the Kings all night in this one and finished with 60 points after draining a contested 3-pointer in the extra period. Fox set a new Kings franchise record with his insane performance as he became the first Kings player to score 60 in a game.

Fox hit shot after shot down the stretch in this one as the Kings clawed their way back from a 20-point deficit late in the third quarter. He was efficient on his way to the 60-piece as well, shooting 22-for-35 from the floor and 6-for-10 from three.

Despite the loss, fans were amazed at Fox's brilliance on Friday night.

“60 points, 63% shooting, and 6 threes?! De’Aaron Fox just dropped one of the most impressive performances of the season! He was unreal tonight—talk about a statement game. Not many players can go toe-to-toe with a red-hot Anthony Edwards and still drop that many points,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “Props to De'Aaron Fox for emptying the clip on a random Friday in November.”

Other fans couldn't believe that this historic performance didn't result in a win for the Kings.

“Dropping 60 only to lose is so sad I feel for De'Aaron Fox,” a fan commented. Another said, “I’m genuinely so depressed that De'Aaron Fox’s 60 point franchise record game was a loss.”

Despite the loss on Friday night, Fox continued his excellence in the clutch this season. the former NBA Clutch Player of the Year has become one of the most reliable scorers in the league down the stretch of games, and Friday was no different.