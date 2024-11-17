On Friday night, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox set a career-high and franchise record with a 60-point outburst in an overtime loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Only about 24 hours later, Sacramento would take the floor once again, this time without three of his five top scorers — DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis — but this would be no problem for De'Aaron Fox, who proved once again that the proverbial crown is not too heavy for his head to hold.

But hold on, this gets even more impressive when you zoom out and measure this scoring binge against the entire history of the NBA, because in 75-plus seasons, only Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain have scored more points in a two-night span than De'Aaron Fox did over the weekend.

That's right. Not MJ. Not LeBron. Not Kareem, or Shaq, or KD, or Steph. The list goes Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, and De'Aaron Fox.

Kings coach Mike Brown lauds ‘unbelievable' De'Aaron Fox

“Yeah, he’s hitting his prime. He understands what winning is about and he understands what we need from him,” Brown told reporters following the win, per Joel Soria of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He had to carry us when he couldn’t get a bucket. He had to make the game easier for others, and that’s what he did. The franchise record that he got at 109 points in two games, it's been unbelievable.”

Brown has been coaching in the NBA for over 30 years and has shared a locker room with some of the best players in league history. So this praise that he's bestowed upon his starting point guard should be taken seriously.

“I've been in this game since 92. I’ve been around the Stephs, the KDs, and the Kobes, and the LeBrons and the Tim Duncans; I’ve been around those types of special players,” Brown said. “There's not a single person in this league who can stop him [Fox] from getting to his spots when he wants to. And I think he's feeling that.”

This two game burst withstanding, Fox has been excellent all season long. He may very well be hitting his prime, just as Mike Brown said. In 14 games this season, Fox has averaged 28.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He's shooting 51 percent from the field, 35 percent from three-point range, and a career-best 84 percent at the free throw line on a career-high 6.8 attempts per game.

The 8-6 Kings return to action on Monday night when they host the Atlanta Hawks, who are 26th in defensive rating this season. The stage could be set for De'Aaron Fox to go off once again.