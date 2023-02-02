De’Aaron Fox has been on quite a roll for the Sacramento Kings of late. In fact, you could say that he has been playing some high-level basketball throughout the season. Unfortunately, Fox’s hot streak is about to come to a screeching halt now that he’s been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

De’Aaron Fox injury status vs. Pacers

The Kings have announced that Fox will be unavailable for Friday’s game due to personal reasons, per the official injury report. The 25-year-old does not appear to be dealing with any sort of injury, and his reason for being out against the Pacers currently remains a mystery. There’s no point in speculating exactly what Fox is going through at the moment, and all we can do is hope that everything is alright.

Not only has Fox been balling out for Sacramento this season, but he’s also been virtually injury-free as well. He’s only missed three games so far this term and has played in 47 out of the Kings’ 50 games thus far. Friday’s absence will be the 6-foot-3 point guard’s fourth game out for 2022-23.

Apart from Fox, no other player was listed on the injury report for Sacramento. This means that it’s going to be Domantas Sabonis who’s going to be forced to do most of the heavy lifting without his partner-in-crime. Expect a big game for Sabonis against his former team.

Speaking of former teams, ex-Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton will be returning to action on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. It would be great if he can play against Sacramento on Friday, but given how this will be the second night of a back-to-back set for Indiana, it isn’t likely that Haliburton will be able to play.