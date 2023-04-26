ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Ahead of a must-win Game 5 for the Sacramento Kings, the question on fans’ minds is this: is De’Aaron Fox playing tonight vs. Warriors? The All-Star guard fractured his finger against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 and has many wondering about his status for the next contest.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

De’Aaron Fox injury status for Game 5 vs. Warriors

The initial reports following the injury had De’Aaron Fox as doubtful for the Wednesday showdown. A fractured finger, after all, isn’t just an injury you play through under normal circumstances. The Kings now have Fox listed as questionable.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Given the gravity of the game, it’s not hard to imagine him forcing his way to play despite being far from 100 percent. Recent footage of Fox practicing his shooting while wearing a splint points to the fact that he’s doing all he can not just to be on the floor, but to be effective in the minutes he’ll potentially play.

De'Aaron Fox is getting shots up with the splint he's now wearing on his finger 👀 (via @sam_amick)pic.twitter.com/4jWjSzmyqp https://t.co/skCpDj9HgW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

The Kings would be hard-pressed to outlast the defending champion Warriors without De’Aaron Fox. Sacramento has a handful of solid guard options in Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter, and Davion Mitchell, but nobody can carry the offensive load like Fox can. It’s going to be near impossible to effectively replace by committee his 31.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists that he’s averaged through the first four games of the series.

Kings fans are hoping for an active and effective Fox for Game 5, but when it comes to the question: is De’Aaron Fox playing in Game 5 tonight vs. Warriors? The answer, on paper, is that he’s still questionable.