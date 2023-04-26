A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

A fractured left index finger is not going to stop Sacramento Kings star point guard De’Aaron Fox from playing in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors this coming Wednesday at home. Fox was even captured on video practicing his shooting during Tuesday’s Sacramento shootaround, though, he missed plenty of them, triggering some mixed reactions from Kings and NBA fans.

De'Aaron Fox is getting shots up with the splint he's now wearing on his finger 👀 (via @sam_amick)pic.twitter.com/4jWjSzmyqp https://t.co/skCpDj9HgW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

“I’m not letting this video fool me. He’s gonna make shots during the game – even though I wish he’d miss. LOL,” tweeted @manofsteel39, who is obviously cheering for the Warriors to win the series.

Another Twitter user, @Gucci3Father, meanwhile, thinks that it is high time for Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter to finally come up with a breakout performance in the playoffs: “Yeah Kevin hurter is gonna need to step up now.” So far in the first round, Huerter is making just 9.0 points on 38.1 percent shooting from the field and only 14.3 percent from behind the arc.

@TomSpengler appears to believe in De’Aaron Fox delivering for the Kings despite a banged-up finger in his shooting hand: “Never thought he would sit game 5. Looks like the finger is going to be close too a non factor for him.”

Back in Game 4, De’Aaron Fox finished with 38 pints but shot just 14-for-31 from the field in a 126-125 loss on the road. With a pivotal 3-2 series lead on the line this Wednesday, Fox is going to brave through his injury, though, whether he’d be as effective as he used to is something that remains to be seen.