By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic believes he doesn’t deserve to be ejected during their deflating loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the Mavs-Timberwolves Monday showdown, Doncic was shockingly thrown out of the contest after getting two quick technical fouls in the third quarter for arguing a no-call. Jason Kidd was ejected as well after storming the court to argue the whistles on the Slovenian wonderboy.

The Mavs ended up losing 116-106, with the team unable to put up a fight after Doncic’s departure.

In his postgame presser, the 23-year-old guard admitted he deserved to get one technical foul. But for him to be given two successive whistles leading to his ejection? Now that’s a different story and excessive in his opinion.

“I probably deserved the one, but two — for sure no. Two is just a little bit too much. But I deserve the first one, I’m not going to lie. For sure not the second, I was really shocked I was ejected,” Doncic said of the double-tech, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

True enough, Luka Doncic’s ejection might be a bit too much, especially considering that it’s only for one issue.

But then again, if Ja Morant was ejected for talking to a fan and saying something about the referee (not even directly), then perhaps it’s to be expected that the officials would be giving a technical call on any complaint towards them.

It remains to be seen if the Mavs will appeal to the NBA over the call. However, at the end of the day, it would no longer change the results of the contest.