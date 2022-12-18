By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Ja Morant’s controversial ejection in the second quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday sparked outrage all over NBA Twitter. After all, why was the superstar guard slapped with a technical foul for talking to a fan?

Apparently, however, Morant’s exchange with the fan was not what earned him a technical. It’s what he said that forced the referees to give him the whistle that led to his ejection. According to crew chief John Goble, the Grizzlies star questioned the “integrity of the officials.”

As for Morant’s first technical foul after arguing a no-call early in the second quarter, Goble shared that he “was assessed a technical foul for use of profanity directed at an official.”

Ja Morant got ejected after apparently having words with a fan on the sideline. He received an earlier tech for arguing a no-call.pic.twitter.com/hX3Uc3ySGq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 18, 2022

Many fans have called out for the NBA to take a look at the matter, especially since it looked like Ja Morant was targeted for the technical foul despite his lighthearted exchange with the fan in attendance.

For what it’s worth, the said supporter in the middle of the controversy–identified as Lisa, who is a Ja superfan–did reveal what she and Morant were talking about. And true enough, the Grizzlies star did say something about the officiating.

“I was just telling Ja, ‘let’s go,'” Lisa explained. “He was just like he can’t do much because (the refs) missed a call.”

It remains to be seen if Morant and the Grizzlies will take the matter to the NBA, but considering the violation cited, it might be difficult for the explosive scorer to appeal that.