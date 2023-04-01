De’Aaron Fox and the 2022-23 Sacramento Kings just ended the franchise’s 16-year playoff drought, and so when they returned home following their latest accomplishment, the fans gave them a well-deserved heroes’ welcome.

The Kings recently went on a trip to Rip City to play the Portland Trail Blazers in back-to-back games. They dominated in both showdowns, though the first meeting where they took the 120-80 victory was particularly special as it ensured the team a spot in the playoffs. Sacramento last made it to the postseason in 2006, which was the longest playoff drought in North American professional sports until it came to a beautiful end.

And so when Fox and co. landed in Sacramento on Saturday following their fruitful road trip, fans gave them a rousing welcome . Plenty of fans cheered as they arrived, with many even cheering “Light the Beam” in reference to the team’s gimmick of lighting a beam whenever the group wins games.

It’s easy to be happy for the Kings faithful following Sacramento’s latest accomplishment. Imagine the fact that plenty of 16-year-olds haven’t even seen the team make the playoffs, but now, they’ll have the chance to do so when the postseason rolls on.

Sacramento has been waiting for a playoff appearance for over a decade and half, and now, the wait is over. Of course it remains to be seen if the Kings can make a deep playoff run, but one thing is certain, their fans will be there to cheer for them as loud as they can.