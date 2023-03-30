Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Sacramento Kings have made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2005-2006 season, ending the longest playoff drought in sports, and there are a lot of familiar names you might have forgotten about when looking back at the roster from the 2005-2006 team.

This year’s team features players like De’Aaron Fox, who averages 25.2 points per game, according to Basketball Reference. Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray and Malik Monk all play important roles on this year’s team.

The leading scorer on the 2005-2006 Kings was Mike Bibby. That was his best season, and his highest points-per-game mark in his career, averaging 21.1 points per game, according to Basketball Reference. Mike Bibby played in a number of cities, but his longest stint was with the Kings in Sacramento.

Metta World Peace was also on the 2005-2006 Kings roster, averaging 16.9 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. That was the first of a four-season stint with the Kings for Metta World Peace. He played part of the 2005-2006 season with the Indiana Pacers before going to the Kings and playing 40 games.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brad Miller, Peja Stojaković and Bonzi Wells also played important roles for the 2005-2006 kings.

The 2005-2006 Kings were the eight seed matching up against the San Antonio Spurs, and they lost that series in six games. The Spurs lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round in seven games. The Mavericks eventually won the NBA Finals that season.

This year’s Kings are most likely to be the third seed in the Western Conference. Possible matchups are the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers. De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis hope to make a run in this year’s playoffs.