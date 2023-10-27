On Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings opened up their 2023-24 season with a resounding road win over the Utah Jazz. The Kings dominated this one essentially from the start, winning every quarter except the fourth, when the game was essentially out of reach, en route to the win against Utah.

In a bit of a surprise, the best player on the court for the Kings Thursday night was forward Harrison Barnes, who was an unsung hero in Sacramento's upstart regular season in 2022-23.

Barnes dropped 33 points against the Jazz, including an astonishing 27 of those points in the first half alone.

After the game, Kings All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox spoke glowingly of his teammate and what Barnes' performance means for the team going forward.

“He's done things like that for us before,” said Fox, per Matt George of ABC 10 (via Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports). “We've seen multiple times where he's had 30 on like less than 15 shots. So those are things that he's capable of. Obviously, you don't expect anyone to be that efficient all the time but when he has big games for us like that, it's definitely hard to beat us.”

Harrison Barnes has always been a stabilizing presence for a dynamic Kings offense, able to space the floor and knock down open shots in addition to taking on tough defensive assignments on the other end of the floor.

The Kings will look to make it 2-0 on the young season when they take on the Golden State Warriors on October 27.