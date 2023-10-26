The Sacramento Kings are off to a great start in their 2023-24 regular season campaign. They faced a struggling Utah Jazz team and immediately took the lead. Once they exploded with a 32-to-24 first-quarter performance, De'Aaron Fox left Lauri Markkanen's squad to bite the dust en route to a win. But, the 16-point win was not the only message they sent. Countless transition plays were made during the Kings season opener. One of them involved Malik Monk and might have probably just ended Kris Dunn's career during the first game of the season.

Malik Monk did not hold back when he was in transition. The Kings' guard was rushing to get the bucket as the other Jazz defenders were sprinting to get a chase-down block. Kris Dunn did manage to get under the rim before the swift-footed guard. The Jazz defender then rose up to the apex but things did not end well for him. Monk had executed one of the most brutal poster dunks to set the season's tone and it came at Dunn's expense.

Another look at Malik Monk putting Kris Dunn on a POSTER 🤯pic.twitter.com/kU5rd2OKBm https://t.co/7mI30x53pr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 26, 2023

Kings fans loved each and every moment of this absolute masterclass in taking flight and punching the ball down hard.

It left one fan wondering about an in-team competition that might be happening, “That Malik Monk dunk was crazy. I wonder if he's in on the dunk of the year contest between De’Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray?”

Other fans felt bad about what happened to the Jazz defender, “Malik Monk did Kris Dunn so dirty lol.”

Will the highly athletic guard be able to notch Dunk of the Year honors with this?