DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings dismantled the San Antonio Spurs in Texas, cruising to a 140-113 victory.

“Being top-30 all-time in scoring and to still have the opportunity to add to that is beyond humbling,” said the Kings star forward who made history by becoming the 30th player in NBA history to reach 24,000 career points.

Expand Tweet

A Kings win to come along with DeMar DeRozan's historic night

DeRozan led the charge with 23 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal, shooting 8-of-15 from the field and 1-of-3 from beyond the arc in 32 minutes of action.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis contributed 22 points and 16 rebounds as the Kings, who have experienced a rollercoaster 2024-25 season with only three wins in their last ten games, came into Friday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs hungry for a win. The Kings put together their most impressive performance of the season, showcasing their true potential.

The Kings shot 56.7 percent from the field, 47.1 percent from beyond the arc, and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line. Their season-high 140 points served as a reminder of the explosive offense they can unleash when everything clicks.

Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox each contributed 22 points for Sacramento, while Keegan Murray added 17 and Kevin Huerter chipped in 16 off the bench.

The Kings held a 10-point lead at halftime and extended it with a 19-4 run in the third quarter, pushing their advantage to 18 points before heading into the final period with a 14-point lead.

DeRozan and Sacramento never let the Spurs cut the deficit below 14 in the fourth and secured their second win in three games. Both teams were playing the second game of a back-to-back set.

Julian Champagnie posted a career-high 30 points to lead San Antonio, which suffered its season-worst third consecutive loss. Stephon Castle contributed 15 points, while Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan each scored 14. Chris Paul added 11 points and 13 assists in the defeat.

Sacramento coasting in the second half

The Spurs were missing star center Victor Wembanyama, who sat out his second straight game with a bruised back, and guard Devin Vassell, who was sidelined for right foot injury management. San Antonio also saw Zach Collins ejected just three minutes into the second quarter.

San Antonio started strong, jumping to a 13-point lead when Paul hit a pull-up jumper with 2:37 remaining in the first quarter. The Kings quickly answered, closing the period with a 14-1 run to tie the game at 33 heading into the second quarter.

The Kings carried the momentum into the second quarter, extending their lead to 12 when Huerter made a running layup with 5:51 remaining. The Spurs cut the deficit to 59-53 after Mamukelashvili's 3-pointer at the 3:24 mark, but that was the closest they would come. The Kings held a 69-59 lead at halftime.

Champagnie topped the scoring with 19 points at halftime, while DeMar DeRozan led Sacramento with 16 points in the opening half.

The Spurs cut the lead to three when Castle nailed a 3-pointer with 8:29 remaining in the third quarter. However, that push only energized Sacramento, which extended its advantage to 93-76 with 4:14 left in the quarter as they coasted to their highest point total in the season.