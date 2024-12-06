Despite their rebuilding status over the last few seasons, the San Antonio Spurs have proven to be a sneaky team early on during the 2024-25 season. Veterans Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes have helped complement a young Spurs core highlighted by Victor Wembanyama. At 11-11 on the season, San Antonio has a chance to pick up a big win over a struggling Sacramento Kings team, but Wemby is again on the injury report.

Wembanyama missed the Spurs' last game on Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls. Ultimately, with no rim protector in their frontcourt, San Antonio fell 139-124, giving up 39 points and 8 rebounds to Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. Without Wemby, the Spurs are left thin in their frontcourt and without their leading scorer, which is why his injury status for Friday night's game against Sacramento is key.

As a result of the Spurs star big man once again appearing on the injury report has many asking the question: Is Victor Wembanyama playing against the Kings on Friday night?

Victor Wembanyama injury status vs. Kings

The Spurs did not release their injury report for their game against the Kings until Friday afternoon as a result of this being the second night of a back-to-back. On their initial injury report, Wembanyama is once again expected to miss a game due to what is being labeled as bilateral lower back soreness.

Wemby is currently listed as doubtful to play, leaving little chance for his availability against the Kings.

Despite not having their star available for Thursday's game against the Bulls, San Antonio still managed to score 124 points in a competitive game. Keldon Johnson led the way with 28 points off the bench, and Devin Vassell also made a difference in the second unit with 17 points.

It is worth noting that Vassell, who recently returned from a foot injury that sidelined him to begin the season, has already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings due to injury management. Should Wembanyama also be ruled out, which looks like the most likely scenario, the Spurs will be without their two-best scorers against one of the better offensive-rated teams in the NBA.

The team has given little details as to how serious Wembanyama's back injury is, but this is not something that is expected to sideline him for an indefinite period of time. Should he miss this game against Sacramento, Wemby's next chance to play will be on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans, who are 5-18 this season.

So, when it comes to the question of whether Victor Wembanyama is playing on Friday vs. the Kings, it is not looking good.