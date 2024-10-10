DeMar DeRozan suited up for the Sacramento Kings for the first time in their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors. Sacramento showed DeRozan love, and there was no doubt that he felt the energy while in the arena. After the game, DeRozan spoke about his first preseason game with his new team.

“I don't take any moment I ever to get play in this league for granted,” DeRozan said. “I work my butt off, and just to be appreciated and be wanted somewhere, it always feels good, especially as a competitor. To get that reception knowing it was just preseason was definitely cool.”

DeRozan finished with 15 points and shot perfectly from the field, he and said that the game felt smooth for him while he was out there.

“We've been working extremely hard all week and it's been a long week of just constantly beating each other up, pushing, competing, trying to learn,” DeRozan said. “I know for me learning the offense, trying to make it easier on myself and other guys. That's just a credit to how hard we've been working and get out there finally go against somebody else.”

DeMar DeRozan set to be a big addition for Kings

The Kings went out in the offseason and traded for DeMar DeRozan, and they should be a team that many should look at as a contender in the Western Conference.

Before the season, DeRozan talked about the pairing with him and Domantas Sabonis and how it could be hard for opposing teams to match up with them.

“You can't guard it,” DeRozan said. “That's what I like about it, having an IQ big like that, being able to screen, pass the ball, make quick decisions. You got to make a decision. When I'm coming off, or if he's gonna keep it, he's gonna score it, there's just so many options out of that. And to be able to play out of that, it makes it tough for defensive players to kind of make a decision on either one of us.”

Opposing teams will also have to worry about De'Aaron Fox, who is one of the better point guards in the league, and Keegan Murray, one of many sharpshooters that the Kings have. The hope is that the chemistry grows strong early with DeRozan and his new teammates so they can start strong. It'll be interesting to see where the Kings stand at the end of the season.