After barely missing out on the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Sacramento Kings pulled off one of the biggest moves of this past offseason, bringing six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in to bolster their De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis-led core. DeRozan might be getting up there in age (he's already 35 years old), but he has been one of the most consistent scorers in the league over the past decade or so, which makes him a huge addition to the Kings roster nonetheless.

During the Kings' preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, DeRozan wasted no time in reminding fans why the team brought him in. One of the masters at getting to his spots, DeRozan's first preseason bucket as a King, characteristically, was a jumpshot from 21 feet — his bread and butter.

This then sparked a buzz among Kings fans who believe that DeRozan's connection with Sabonis in dribble handoffs will introduce a welcome new element to their offense that will be difficult to stop, thanks to the 35-year-old's proficiency from the midrange area.

“DeMar Derozan being an elite midrange threat off the Sabonis DHO’s is going to be such a mismatch for teams 😭,” X user @itsabestill wrote.

“Demar just automatic from the midrange,” user @MagnusSav added.

“Demar DeRozan should have the same impact for the Kings as Siakam did for the Pacers. Diversifies their offensive approach by being one of the best midrange shot creators in all of basketball,” user @Valladares7B furthered.

There was no better way for DeRozan to endear himself to Kings fans with the way he performed in the first half of their preseason clash vs. the Warriors. He made four midrange jumpers in the first quarter alone, and then he added a three-pointer, two made free throws, and a layup during the second period all while failing to miss a single attempt from the field, finishing with 15 points on 6-6 shooting from the field on the night.

Like clockwork, DeRozan continues to fill up the scoring column, which is just about everything the Kings could ask from their major offseason addition.

Will DeMar DeRozan be the difference-maker for the Kings?

The Kings sacrificed fit for talent when they decided to jettison Harrison Barnes in the process of bringing DeMar DeRozan in via a sign-and-trade. Barnes is a much more proficient shooter from beyond the arc than DeRozan, although DeRozan simply does a lot of things on a higher level than Barnes, which is what makes the Kings' gambit interesting.

DeRozan gives the Kings more offensive juice; he can create something out of nothing on offense, and his ability to be automatic from midrange gives the Kings a higher floor of production on offense on a nightly basis. Unlike Barnes, who tends to be invisible when his shot is off, DeRozan's playmaking and ballhandling gives him other avenues to contribute even during off-nights.

The Kings have certainly decided to go all-in on offense with their move for DeRozan. Their offense last season fell off, especially when compared to their league-leading offense during the 2022-23 season, and bringing DeRozan in could elevate them back to where they were.

But as far as whether or not DeRozan could prove to be the piece that elevates the Kings into the title-contending picture remains to be seen. The competition in the Western Conference is as tough as ever, and the Kings will have to bring out their best every single night so they could return to being the Beam Team everyone grew to love.