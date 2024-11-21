The Sacramento Kings have had an up and down start to the 2024-25 season, currently sitting at 8-7 on the campaign after a recent tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Sacramento has had a bad case of the injury bug as of late, as DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Malik Monk have all missed time, but recently, the team got some good news on that front as it pertains to DeRozan.

“Sources: Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan (back) intends to make his return on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing last three games,” reported NBA insider Chris Haynes on X, formerly Twitter.

DeRozan has had a strong start to his tenure with the Kings in the games he's been healthy, currently averaging 22.9 points per game on 52.6 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from beyond the three point arc.

In DeRozan's absence, point guard De'Aaron Fox went on an absolute scoring heater, including dropping 60 points on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a tight loss last Friday, and then 49 more the very next game against the Utah Jazz.

Fox also played well against the Hawks but ultimately was unable to get a shot up on the Kings' final possession with a chance to win the game.

Sacramento entered this year with perhaps the most expectations they've had since the days of Chris Webber, as the team had made two straight postseason appearances and added a legitimate All-Star level talent in DeRozan over the summer, even as teams around them in the Western Conference playoff picture also got demonstrably better.

While integrating Sabonis, Fox, and DeRozan will understandably take some time, having too much talent is certainly a favorable problem to have.

In any case, the Kings and Clippers are slated to tip off at 10:30 PM ET Friday evening from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.