An 8-7 record for the Sacramento Kings has many scratching their heads, including Gilbert Arenas. While Kings star De'Aaron Fox dropped a 60-burger in a loss, the great performances continue to pile up. Although he was named the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week, Arenas doesn't believe that Fox will be in Sacramento for much longer. As he described, it has more to do than play.

“As hoopers, we don’t want to believe that there’s politics and business, we just hoop,” Arenas said. “I know if I heard a veteran or a retired player say ‘You’re not going to make an All-NBA team because the team can’t afford you and afford the rest of those contracts, so they’re going to screw you', as a player you don’t want to hear it. You don’t want to believe it. It is a reality right now, no matter how good you play if your team doesn’t match your stats.”

Fox is currently on a five-year year $163 million deal that he signed back in 2020. Players around him are securing massive contracts. From Jaylen Brown, and Rudy Gobert to Luka Doncic, the salary cap continues to climb. Thus, players are securing more money. Even Jalen Suggs signed a five-year, $150.5 million contract, only a little less than 10 million than Fox.

Gilbert Arenas sees De'Aaron Fox leaving the Kings for reasons beyond his control

The all-star and all-NBA guard is continuing to ascend for his team. In another potential career year, he's been balling out. Averaging 28.8 points, five rebounds, and 5.7 assists, he's been the top guy. Despite the Kings trading for DeMar DeRozan, it's clear that this team is Fox's.

Regardless, Arenas sees Fox leaving for reasons that aren't in his control.



“Sacramento doesn’t benefit from signing you to a super-max,” Arenas said. “You’re a super-max talent, but I can’t afford it. I would love to keep you, but I can’t afford that. So if I want to be successful and keep moving forward and keep building this city around you, I can’t afford to sign you to that deal, even though that’s who you are, we’re not the city to do that. We’re not the (Los Angeles) Lakers, we’re not Boston, where I can sign two mother f****s worth $300 million, I’m in Sacramento, dawg.”



The Kings are in the 10th spot in standings and it’ll be hard to improve much in a loaded Western Conference. The Kings at some point will have to decide what their future plans are. Right now they have a solid core of guys with Fox, DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Keegan Murray.