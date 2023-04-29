Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Sacramento Kings are in a prime position to force Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors, but they’re trying to do it without Domantas Sabonis. The big man has five fouls in the fourth in just 20 minutes of action and is so fed up that he’s literally begging the referees to “let him play”. Take a look:

"Let me play man!" Domantas Sabonis to the officials after picking up his 5th foul in 20 minutes 😤pic.twitter.com/j4i86fOSSC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 29, 2023

Brutal. By the way, that nasty gash on his eye is from a Kevon Looney elbow as well. As of writing, Sabonis is now fouled out and registered just seven points to go along with 11 rebounds. Not a great night for the big man, who also had five turnovers.

But, the Kings have been firing on all cylinders in this must-win contest, with the duo of De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk combining for over 50 points. Remember, Fox is playing with a broken finger too, yet he’s still balling out.

Sacramento has also been shooting the lights out at the Chase Center, draining 40% of their triples. Game 7 back at the Golden 1 Center looks to be in the cards.

On the whole, Domantas Sabonis is making his presence felt in the series though, averaging 17.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists prior to Game 6. Fouls are always going to be an issue when you’re a physical player like Sabonis but in all fairness, it did seem like the officials were targeting him here.

Nevertheless, it’s time to re-group and get ready for the biggest game of the Kings’ season on Sunday evening, with a spot in the second round on the line.