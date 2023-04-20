A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There’s no denying that Domantas Sabonis has now firmly established himself as one of the most dominant big men in the game today. The Sacramento Kings star is following in the footsteps of his father, Arvydas Sabonis, who himself was quite a force in the NBA during his brief tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers.

For those that don’t know, Domantas is the son of Arvvydas Sabonis — a man who made a significant impact on the league during the mid-90s towards the early 2000s. He was actually drafted into the NBA in 1986, but it wasn’t until 1995 that he made his debut for the Blazers. Arvydas made up for lost time, and despite his short-lived NBA career, many still consider him to be one of the greatest European players of his generation.

For his part, Domantas admits that his dad has played and continues to play a pivotal role in his career. According to the Kings center, he actually constantly talks with his dad to discuss game tactics on a regular basis:

“I grew up watching on Youtube all his highlights,” Domas said. “… He actually watches every game and stays up late back in Europe, and we usually talk after every game. … Definitely in the part of a play-making big… I think I really get that from my dad.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"I grew up watching on Youtube all [Arvydas Sabonis'] highlights… He actually watches every game and stays up late back in Europe… Definitely in the part of a play-making big… I think I really get that from my dad." —Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/eieOHKjfbj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2023

The video of Domas as a kid playing ball with his dad is epic. You can’t help but smile after seeing that clip, especially if you consider how far this young man has gone. What cannot be denied is that his dad supported him throughout his career, and he probably would not be where he is today had it not been for Arvydas.