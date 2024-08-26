Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis put the NBA on notice and his excitement for his team's new possibilities when discussing the addition of DeMar DeRozan. The three-team sign-and-trade that brought DeRozan to Sacramento was a fair deal for all involved. Netting the best player in the deal pushes the Kings into better contention for a potential playoff spot, rather than settling for a play-in game last year. Two years ago, the Kings were a No. 3 seed pushed out in seven games by the Golden State Warriors.

Judging by his energy, Sabonis is ready to challenge his opponents in a new way with DeRozan on the floor via Matt George of KXTV.

“It's going to make it so much harder for teams to guard us.”

Projecting the Kings' 2024 season with Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan

Last year disappointed Kings' fans as they struggled in the season's final weeks, losing seven of their last 11. This caused them to move down a couple of spots in playoff seeding. In today's era of tentpole megastars on max contracts leading NBA teams, the Kings take a much more egalitarian approach. They've nurtured the development of De'Aaron Fox since his arrival in 2017.

Blending in role players like Kevin Huerter, whose career almost fell apart while with the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento has worked well within its means to stay competitive. When grading the Kings' trade, Nayan Brahmbhatt was complimentary of the team's ability to execute a bold, competitive transaction.

“The Kings missed the playoffs in a congested Western Conference last season, necessitating a bold move to improve. The potential risk of the pick swap is outweighed by the immediate upgrade in talent and the flexibility to move DeRozan's contract if needed. The Kings have taken a calculated risk to enhance their roster, one that could pay off handsomely if DeRozan fits well with their existing core.”

Sabonis continued to speak on what he felt would be improved with DeRozan on the team.

“I think it's gonna be good for us. It's gonna make us think differently on the court, move differently. Really read each other. We're used to playing one style and he does something at a Hall of Fame level.”

Even at 34 years old, DeRozen can still ball, as evidenced by his monster Drew League game earlier this summer.

DeRozan is already hamming it up to get Kings' fans hyped for the season, via Sergio Robles of FOX40.

“I want to be one of those guys that hits the beam,” DeRozan said. “I will work my butt off more than ever to make sure the city gets what it deserves…I just want to win at the highest levels. I remember playing at (Arco Arena), the cowbells and all that…they still allow them?”

The 15-year veteran and the Kings will begin the season on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, October 23, at 7:00 p.m. EST.