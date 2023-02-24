Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis had a modest reaction to earning the most single-season triple-doubles since the Kings moved to Sacramento in the 1985-86 season.

“It’s awesome to get these little things,” Sabonis said. “It just shows how hard we’re working as a team.

“That has nothing to do with me. My teammates gotta make shots. I get open for them. They get open for me. It’s a team game. I appreciate all of them and all the hard work they do.”

Domantas Sabonis scored 18 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and dished 10 assists as the Kings lit the beam with a 17-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. He didn’t hit a single 3-point shot against the Trail Blazers, earning every one of his points either in the paint or at the free-throw line.

He earned three in six games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. The win brought Sabonis up to 25 career triple-doubles. He earned nine during the 2020-21 season as a member of the Indiana Pacers.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Domantas Sabonis earned his sixth triple-double against the Grizzlies, logging 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 30 minutes on the floor. He became the first player in Kings history since guard Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double over a nine-game span, recording 18.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.1 assists in the stretch.

Robertson earned 41 triple-doubles in one season as a member of the Cincinnati Royals in the 1961-62 season, according to Statmuse.

Former Kings guard Rajon Rondo recorded six triple-doubles in the 2015-16 regular season, while forward Chris Webber earned five in the 1999-00 season. Webber would make three in the 2002-03 season and four in 2004-05 on his way to 21 career triple-doubles.

The Kings will tip off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 PST on Friday in Crypto.com Arena. The game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports California and can be streamed on NBA League Pass.