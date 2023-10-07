The Sacramento Kings are coming off one of their best regular seasons in franchise history. Behind new head coach Mike Brown, the Kings finished with a top three record in the Western Conference and snapped the NBA's longest active streak of missing the playoffs. The question this season becomes can they prove that last year was no fluke. To start off, they have one of the top duos in the NBA right now with star players De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Domantas Sabonis just recently signed a contract extension with the Kings this offseason and he cited Fox as being a key reason why as per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee.

“Having a dynamic guard like that, a superstar that can do everything, offense and defense, it means everything,” Sabonis said. “You guys saw it last year, and for me as a big to play with someone like that makes life so much easier.”

Domantas Sabonis' contract extension with the Kings is for five years and worth $217 million. The deal ensures that one of the league's best big men remains in a Kings jersey for the foreseeable future. Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox were both selected to the All-Star team last season. It was Sabonis' third All-Star appearance and Fox's first.

Sabonis appeared in 79 games for the Kings averaging 19.1 points per game, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists with splits of 61.5 percent shooting from the field, 37.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This was Sabonis' first full season with the Kings after arriving in a trade with the Indiana Pacers at the 2021-22 trade deadline.