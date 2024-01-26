Harrison Barnes addressed how he felt following his incredible performance against his former team, the Warriors, in the Kings' victory.

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, who played with the Golden State Warriors from the 2012-13 season through the 2015-16 campaign, scored a career-high 39 points against his former team on Thursday, via the NBA on YouTube. Barnes addressed his performance against the Warriors after the game, via NBA on ESPN.

“It feels good,” Barnes said. “We wanted to start this road trip off right, so for us to battle 48 minutes that was huge.”

Golden State traded Barnes after the 2015-16 season. It was incredible to see Barnes record his career-high in points eight years later.

Harrison Barnes' 2023-24 season with Kings

Overall, the Kings forward is averaging 11.7 points per game on 48.3 percent field goal and 41 percent three-point shooting. Barnes is averaging 29.3 minutes per contest across 43 games as well.

Although it's been an up-and-down season for Barnes from an individual standpoint, Thursday's performance will be one to remember without question. He went 14-24 from the field and 7-12 from beyond the arc. Additionally, Barnes knocked down all four of his free throw attempts.

Barnes has been mentioned in trade rumors with the deadline right around the corner. The King appreciate Barnes' veteran leadership, however. Plus, he's clearly capable of recording some impressive performances still, so perhaps Sacramento will decide to keep Barnes for their playoff run.

The Kings now hold a 25-18 record following their 134-133 victory over the Warriors on Thursday. Sacramento is sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference as of this story's writing. It's been a successful season for the Kings, but it will be interesting to see if they can continue to climb in the standings.

Sacramento's next game is scheduled for Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM EST.