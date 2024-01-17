The Houston Rockets have less than a month to decide on a trade

The Houston Rockets are currently going through an up-and-down season. Despite a 6-3 start back in November, the team has been alternating wins and losses and can't seem to break away from a near .500 record. With the trade deadline moving closer, rumors are now surrounding the franchise involving Sacramento Kings wingman Harrison Barnes.

According to league sources, the Rockets supposedly have a “level of interest” in Barnes, as per insider Marc Stein.

Averaging 10.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, Barnes has been a steady role player for the Kings. Despite a drop in numbers compared to his previous season, Barnes is currently shooting 39.9% from downtown — which could benefit the Rockets amid the team's shooting woes.

The Rockets' shooting slump

At the moment, Houston ranks 22nd overall in total team points per game (112.7) and is 24th in team field goal percentage (46.2%). The Rockets also place 19th in three-point percentage (35.8%).

Despite this, potential still lingers around the team's youthful lineup. Houston has three developing youngsters in Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. Additionally, the Rockets just drafted highly-touted prospect Amen Thompson last year.

With an experienced veteran in Fred VanVleet and Ime Udoka manning the sidelines, the team is full of promise on paper. However, the Rockets have yet to find their groove.

Maybe a trade for Harrison Barnes could help them out of their slump. However, one could question whether Houston would risk giving away their young players in exchange for an aging veteran such as Barnes.

Nonetheless, whether a potential deal is on the horizon or not, the Rockets have less than a month to decide and take action.