The Sacramento Kings will be facing the Chicago Bulls, and there's a chance that they can get back one of their key players for the matchup. De'Aaron Fox has missed the last three games for the Kings as he's dealing with a right glute contusion. Despite his absence, the Kings have been able to get a few wins, but it would be a plus for them if they could get him back.

There have been a lot of changes to the Kings over the past few weeks, and it looks like those changes have done them good. The only thing they're missing now is their star player.

De'Aaron Fox's injury status vs. Bulls

De'Aaron Fox is listed as questionable against the Bulls. He has been ruled questionable for the past few games but he wasn't able to play. It's hard to know if Fox will play, but it still seems like there's a 50/50 chance since he's not already listed as out or doubtful.

Fox has been a big part of the team getting wins this season averaging 26 points per game, and they're going to need him if they want to turn it around. The Kings were near the bottom of the Western Conference, but after getting a few wins over the past week, they are now 9th in the standings.

With the talent that they have on the team, they should be higher, and there's still a chance for them to get out of the Play-In area. In a conference that has so many completive teams, it's going to take a lot, but they had a lot of expectations coming into the season. After adding DeMar DeRozan, many thought they could be a top-6 seed, and they still have time to prove it.