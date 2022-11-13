Published November 13, 2022

There was a lot of hype surrounding Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray to start the season. The No. 4 overall pick came hot out of the gate as he proved that he is going to be a force to be reckoned with this season.

Murray lost a lot steam once November kicked in, though, and he just hasn’t looked like himself. As it turns out, there could be a big reason behind the 19-year-old recent slump.

Murray’s dad, Kenyon, revealed on Twitter that his mother (Keegan’s grandma) recently suffered a stroke:

“I will answer that. He is learning, but yes, we are dealing with a very serious family issue. My mother had a stroke while attending his game in Charlotte. We keep him updated, so he knows what’s going on. He will be fine. He has a strong family and team around him,” Kenyon wrote in his tweet.

Prayers up for Keegan Murray and his family during these trying times. The Kings youngster’s dad did not reveal the severity of the stroke as well as his mom’s current condition, so at this point, all we can hope for is that she pulls through.

As Kenyon Murray said, Keegan’s grandmother suffered the stroke while watching one of her grandson’s games. It was an undeniably proud moment for her, and the last thing anyone expected was for her to suffer this stroke.

Before the incident, Murray was putting up averages of 18.8 points and 4.0 rebounds, while also connecting on 3.3 triples per game. In the six games since the stroke, however, the Kings forward’s numbers have dipped significantly. He is now averaging just 7.3 points and 1.3 3-pointers per game. His shooting efficiency has also dipped drastically.

This could be a matter of Keegan Murray hitting some sort of rookie wall early on, but it’s hard not to think that he’s significantly affected by his grandmother’s current condition.