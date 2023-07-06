Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray is just on another level compared with the competition he's facing and playing with in the 2023 NBA Summer League. The former Iowa Hawkeyes just put on another show Wednesday night when he led the Kings to a 95-83 victory over the Miami Heat.

While it's not actually Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo trying to slow down the Kings out there, Murray nonetheless turned plenty of heads and made Sacramento fans' eyes light up with a mesmerizing performance that only proved that he's too good for the Summer League. Too. Good.

Keegan Murray tonight: 41 PTS

5 REB

4 BLK

6-11 3P Had more threes and blocks than the Heat starters. pic.twitter.com/ftBzC9nmjH — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 6, 2023

Keegan Murray drained 11 of his 20 shots from the floor, including six 3-pointers on 11 attempts. If there's one knock on Murray in the game, it's that he turned the ball over six times. The heavy usage played a role in his poor ball security, an area he will have to continue to improve on if he is to become a legitimate franchise cornerstone in the future.

His offensive explosion against the Heat was a great follow-up by Keegan Murray to his 29-point performance in the previous Summer League game, which was a 100-04 victory by the Kings over the Golden State Warriors. In that contest, Murray went 8-for-17 from the field and was 3-for-9 from behind the arc.

Murray is expected to play a bigger role when games matter more for the Kings in the 2023-24 NBA season, which would be his second in the pros. In his rookie season, he averaged 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from the 3-point area.