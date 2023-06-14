The Sacramento Kings are coming off of one of their best years in recent memory and a playoff birth for the first time in 16 seasons. With the 2023 NBA Draft looming, the Kings are now firmly looking to add players that would help bolster their chances of contending. Rumors around the NBA indicate that the Kings believe reuniting Kris Murray with his brother Keegan Murray is a move they consider seamless in helping them build a championship roster, reports ESPN's Jeremy Woo.

“The possibility of reuniting the Murray twins remains in play for Sacramento: Kris is an option for teams drafting higher than this, but in this scenario makes it all the way to No. 24. His shooting and versatility create a solid value floor, and while he profiles best as a role player due to the fact he's not a dynamic ball handler, Murray seems likely to help a team in relatively short order.”

It would be an awesome story for the NBA, the Kings, and the Murray twins. Kris Murray figures to be a pretty solid scorer out of the University of Iowa, and his brother Keegan Murray already proved that he is NBA worthy this season. Keegan Murray broke the NBA record for most three-pointers made by a rookie, surpassing the mark set by Donovan Mitchell with the Utah Jazz.

It would be a dream come true for Kris and Keegan Murray; in the first year for the former and the second year for the latter, they would have already fulfilled a fantasy of brothers across the world by playing for the same team on an NBA court. It will remain to be seen until the 2023 NBA Draft if the Kings make these rumors a reality.