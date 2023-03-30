Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Rarely does a rookie fit in so seamlessly into a playoff-caliber team, but that’s exactly what Keegan Murray, the fourth overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, has done for the Sacramento Kings. In a league that can never have enough shooting, Murray has stepped in and become one of the most dangerous floor-spacers in the NBA, the exact kind of weapon that De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis need to continue leading the Kings on their upward trajectory.

In fact, Murray recently notched an incredible three-point feat that should only bode well for his feature in the pace-and-space NBA of today. After draining his third triple on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Kings rookie has now drained 188 triples in his first professional season.

As a result, Keegan Murray has now made the most threes for a rookie in NBA history, surpassing the record Donovan Mitchell set (187) during the 2017-18 season.

Not even Steph Curry was able to make that many threes in his first foray into professional basketball. Curry made “just” 166 triples back in the 2009-10 season, although the game was vastly different back then. Unlike Murray and company, the Warriors star attempted less than five triples a contest 13 seasons ago, which is simply unfathomable given how lethal Curry is from downtown.

Beyond the Kings rookie’s volume from downtown, however, it’s his efficiency that jumps off the page. Among the rookies in NBA history to attempt more than five threes per game in NBA history, Murray ranks third all-time in three-point percentage, at 40.7 percent.

Moreover, Keegan Murray should fit like a glove on every NBA team due to his off-ball-centric skillset. Murray currently ranks fourth in the NBA in catch-and-shoot threes made per game, at 2.4, and he makes them at a stellar 40.9 percent clip, similar to Klay Thompson. And we all know how good of a shooter

It will definitely be interesting to see how Keegan Murray rounds out his game for the nascent Kings. The next step for Murray is to improve his off-the-bounce game and become a more lockdown defender on the perimeter. But the Kings have no need to rush any kind of improvement from the rookie, given how impactful he’s already been at the ripe young age of 22.