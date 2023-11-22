Kings wing Keegan Murray suffered a back injury during the team's last game and he is questionable in the Pelicans rematch.

The Sacramento Kings suffered a humiliating 129-93 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. The loss snapped a six game win streak. The loss wasn't all they suffered, however. The Kings lost starting wing Keegan Murray during the game due to a back injury. Murray did not come out of the locker room for the third quarter and the Kings would announce that he would miss the remainder of the game due to said back injury. The team has a rematch with the Pelicans on Wednesday and Murray has officially been listed as questionable as per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee.

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (lower back soreness) is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) November 21, 2023

Prior to the injury, Keegan Murray had been looking to build on an impressive rookie season last year with the Kings. Murray played a key role in his first year, immediately entering the starting lineup and helping the team to one of their best regular season's in franchise history.

This season, Murray had resumed his role as the Kings starting small forward with an increase in minutes to 33.1 as compared to 29.8 from last year. He has played in all 14 games for the Kings so far and has been averaging 13.2 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals. He's been averaging splits of 39 percent shooting from the field, 28.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 85 percent from the free throw line. Aside from this free throw percentage which is up from last year, his shooting efficiency has taken a hit.

The Kings are currently 8-5 and in fifth place in the Western Conference standings.