The Minnesota Vikings are trending in the right direction headed into Week 14. Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy is out of concussion protocol and could make his return on Sunday. If he does, he can have the comfort of knowing his blindside protector will have his back.

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw is expected to play on Sunday against the Commanders, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Darrisaw is listed as questionable on the injury report with a knee injury.

The veteran left tackle suffered a major knee injury in 2024, which required season-ending surgery to repair both his ACL and MCL.

Darrisaw has battled through intermittent knee injuries throughout the 2025 season. He reaggravated his knee injury back in October against the Chargers.

Minnesota is hopelessly outside the NFC playoff picture at 4-8. However, the team has other reasons for stringing together some good games. The most important reason is trying to find rhythm on offense with McCarthy under center.

Perhaps the Vikings can get back on track against a poor Commanders defense in Week 14.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy claims he stunk due to “overthinking”

There's one surprising reason why McCarthy has struggled in 2025.

The second-year Vikings quarterback admitted during a recent interview that he is prone to overthinking.

“I would say a lot of the mentality has changed,” McCarthy said on Thursday per Vikings reporter Ben Goessling. “I was just so focused on doing every rep perfectly and making sure every little detail was crossed and checked off. Coach O’Connell and Coach McCown were talking to me about, ‘Hey, let’s worry about that stuff in the offseason. Go out there, play ball, just execute the play. That just frees up a lot of space mentally. “I’m definitely a natural overthinker, and it's not against them I need to do a better job of compartmentalizing those coaching points and realizing when it's game time.

He understands that he needs to do a better job of compartmentalizing during actual NFL games.

If McCarthy returns in Week 14, he'll have a chance to prove he can keep his overthinking in check.

Vikings vs. Commanders kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.