The Sacramento Kings are navigating a challenging season, currently ranked 12th in the fiercely competitive Western Conference with a 13-14 record. Head coach Mike Brown offered some constructive feedback for his starpoint guard, De’Aaron Fox.

“Fox has to step up. He's a great player, on the verge of being a superstar…you have a lot of responsibility if you're that guy, and he's that guy. And he can't be a part of not being locked in and he damn sure can't be a part of letting it go if we're not (locked in) as a team,” said the Kings head coach via a post in X (formerly Twitter) by Sean Cunningham.

DeAaron Fox's All-Star caliber season and Mike Brown's challenge

De'Aaron Fox is putting together an impressive campaign this season. Over 27 games, he is posting averages of 26.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game while maintaining an efficient 57.5% true shooting percentage. These stats place him among the league's elite, and if he maintains this level of performance, a second career All-Star selection could very well be on the horizon this winter.

Why is Mike Brown issuing a public challenge to his star guard? While De’Aaron Fox has been delivering impressive individual numbers, the Sacramento Kings are falling short as a unit.

The team has the talent to perform better. Their current trajectory suggests a 40-win season, yet their +3.0 net rating reflects the caliber of a 50-win team, pointing to a gap between expectations and results.

One key factor behind the Kings' significant underperformance relative to their net rating is their 6-10 record in clutch games (according to NBA.com). With two elite closers in De’Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan, it's unlikely that personnel is the problem. Instead, their struggles in high-pressure moments might stem from poor execution in critical late-game situations.

The Kings' underwhelming season

In the Kings most recent close loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Kings held a ten-point lead (119-109) with 4:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. However, the Nuggets managed to erase the deficit, and Jamal Murray secured the win with a crucial shot in the final seconds.

Issues like this often stem from leadership on the court. If the team’s star player isn’t able to consistently follow the game plan, it can impact the rest of the team. Brown is stressing the need for Fox to maintain focus throughout the game to help the Kings improve in tight situations.

However, for De’Aaron Fox to reach the superstar level that Brown believes he can, he must avoid contributing to the team's struggles. While Fox isn't typically a vocal leader, leading by example can be just as impactful, if not more so.

DeAaron Fox's uncertain future

Fox leads the league in clutch time points, with 68, 11 points ahead of second-place Jayson Tatum. Nikola Jokic ranks third in clutch points. However, accumulating a high number of clutch points doesn’t necessarily reflect perfect execution in those critical moments.

De’Aaron Fox’s future has garnered attention this season, as the 27-year-old guard is eligible for a supermax extension this summer. However, he is not rushing into a decision, emphasizing the importance of receiving clarity from the franchise about its long-term direction before committing.

“It all has to do with the team, the organization, where are we going. I want to make sure that we’re in a position to try and win in the future because that’s ultimately what I want to do. I know I’ll make enough money regardless of where I play or what I do, I’m going to be fine,” said Fox in a recent appearance in The Draymond Green Show.