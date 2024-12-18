De’Aaron Fox, whose contract with the Sacramento Kings runs through the 2025-26 season, joined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on the newest episode of The Draymond Green Podcast this week.

Fox's future has been a focal point this season, with the soon-to-be 27-year-old aiming to qualify for a supermax extension this summer. However, he is in no hurry to sign a deal, stating that he seeks assurances from the franchise regarding their long-term direction.

“It all has to do with the team, the organization, where are we going. I want to make sure that we’re in a position to try and win in the future because that’s ultimately what I want to do. I know I’ll make enough money regardless of where I play or what I do, I’m going to be fine,” said the speedy Kings guard.

De'Aaron Fox wanting the Sacramento Kings to be a Western Conference contender

Any player in De’Aaron Fox’s position would have likely declined the extension offered by Kings’ general manager Monte McNair this offseason, especially with the possibility of earning significantly more money looming. When discussing that choice on the podcast, Fox reflected on his journey, which has seen him reach the playoffs only once during his first six seasons with Sacramento.

Since being chosen fifth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, Fox has evolved into a key piece for the franchise, playing a crucial role in transforming Sacramento into a Western Conference contender and ending a 16-year playoff drought two seasons ago.

“Are we looking like we’re continuing to get better year after year and are we going to compete at a high level. That’s all mine is, if we could show that this year, you sign an extension now. If not I still have another year but that’s where my mindset is. At some point will we be able to compete for a championship or compete at a high level for a long time,” said Fox

It’s no surprise that Fox has voiced his ambition for greater success in the NBA.

Staying as a member of the Kings for life

Acquiring DeMar DeRozan through a sign-and-trade this offseason signaled the Kings' intent to improve, but their current 13-14 record falls short of showing significant progress compared to previous seasons.

Every player aspires to win, and De’Aaron Fox’s mindset is no exception. The Kings possess undeniable talent, but the focus now shifts to translating that potential into tangible postseason success.

“That’s where I’m at. I love the city, I love being here and I raised my family here. Would love to be here and retire here, how many people can say they played for one organization for their whole career? I also wanna win. They know I am going to give all I got, but at the end of the day the organization has also got to give all they got, that’s where we are right now,” he continued.

This season, the point guard is putting up an impressive 26.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 48.3% shooting, proving he’s doing his part. However, is there anything substantial that could shift his perspective and persuade him to stay with Sacramento?

Sacramento is set to continue its five-game homestand on Thursday night, kicking off back-to-back matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Earlier this season, on October 26th, the Kings were narrowly defeated by the Lakers, 131-127, in Los Angeles.