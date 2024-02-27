The Sacramento Kings failed to take down a Miami Heat team missing Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier and numerous other key players. The Western Conference playoff picture is stacked and Sacramento missed a chance to pick up an easy win at home.
The Heat's win came as a result of big-time performances from Bam Adebayo (28 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, 2 steals on 10-18 shooting), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (26 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists) and Kevin Love (19 points and seven rebounds on 6-9 shooting). Miami more than doubling Sacramento's foul shots 25 to 12 was a major reason, too. But in the eyes of many, this win will simply be seen as the result of the team's impressive culture and commitment to winning.
Kings head coach Mike Brown was asked about Heat Culture after the game. He gave credit to the organization but said that he didn’t want to play copycat.
“You can't replicate it because you've got to have your own culture, in my opinion. It's hard to do the same thing that somebody else is doing,” the Kings coach said. “But the reality of it is, from top to bottom, they believe in toughness and they believe in playing hard and playing the right way. They’re not looking at offensive numbers, they’re looking at defensive numbers, how you compete and how tough you are. And then they’re trying to develop those types of players and put them on the floor.”
The combination of Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra, Brown said, is a strong duo. Getting buy-in from players starts with guys like Dwyane Wade and Butler, creating a top-down impact where players all the way down the roster follow the leads of the stars. But even Riley admitted that each team has its own culture. Teams may copy play styles or schemes but not an overall sense of who the team is at its core.
For a long time, the Kings' culture was terrible. Now, with Brown, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis leading the way, Sacramento is a winning team that plays cohesively and is hungry to disrupt the power structure in the West. Kings Culture probably won’t catch on like Heat Culture – mostly because it's been played into the ground and turned into a marketing gimmick — but it can continue to make Sacramento a winner.