Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Some people are already calling the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings a rivalry ahead of their playoffs meeting. However, while Mike Brown understands the hype surrounding the match-up, he doesn’t want people to call it a rivalry yet.

Brown does hope that it will turn into one, though, especially since it is good for the NBA and definitely increases the level of competition.

The Kings coach admitted as much during an interview with reporters on Wednesday, adding that it will be “fantastic” to see his former squad in the Warriors and his new team develop such intense competitiveness whenever they face each other.

Mike Brown says the Kings & Warriors don't have a rivalry yet, but it'd be awesome if one began in this playoff series. pic.twitter.com/HADtFmChx0 — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 12, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There have been a lot of talks on how the Warriors and Kings match up against each other as they both gear up for the postseason. While there are some fans who think this year’s Sacramento team is better than the Dubs, many others argue that Golden State has the clear advantage due to their depth and playoff experience.

The comparisons haven’t stopped, and at some point, the debate has even become ridiculous–as Kyle Kuzma himself hinted.

Sure enough, there is plenty of excitement surrounding the showdown, so it’s easy to see where fans are coming from. For now, however, it might be best to actually wait for the playoffs and see how the Kings and Warriors will fare against each other.

The Dubs won their season series with Sacramento 3-1, but if the Kings can make the postseason series tighter, then we might have a new rivalry in the NBA.