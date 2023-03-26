Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown is one of the most experienced coaches in the NBA.

Beginning his coaching career as an assistant with the Washington Wizards in 1997-98, the Kings are Brown’s third stop as a head coach, with him also coaching LeBron James in his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kobe Bryant in one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ last winning seasons before his retirement.

He’s amassed an impressive 637-392 record in that time, and his first season with the Kings has seen them have their first winning season in 16 years.

All of which has led to the legitimate possibility that 53-year-old Brown could win Coach of the Year this season. Brown has won the award once before, in the 2008-09 season.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday’s win over the Utah Jazz, Brown would address the possibility of being head coach. His answer was as humble as they come.

“It’s a great thing,” Brown says, “because the city and the organization need recognition and its tough because usually when you get recognition it’s in the form of individual rewards.”

“I would obviously accept, embrace it. More so than accept it, I’d embrace it. But I’d know it wasn’t me. I’m telling you. And I’ve had some great staffs… I’ve been around some great, great guys on my staff. This is a tremendous staff, and I could easily say there are four or five guys on the staff right now that could be head coaches.”

Mike Brown is asked about what it would mean to him to earn NBA's Coach of the Year in his first season with Sacramento. In typical Mike Brown fashion, credits those around him and says it would be celebrated more by the city and the Kings organization. pic.twitter.com/vSlmNuxREn — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 26, 2023

“In the perfect world, it would go to our medical and performance group. Because they’re the one that are keeping the guys out on the floor, night-in and night-out… we’ve had our guys out there probably more than anybody else in the league, and it might not even be close…”