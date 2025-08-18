The Green Bay Packers signed Brandon McManus to a three-year, $15.3 million deal this offseason. The move gave the Packers a reliable veteran kicker, while punter Daniel Whelan stayed in place as the team’s specialist. A recent report, however, has turned attention to a surprising sideline experiment. Brandon McManus was seen trying his hand at punting since the start of Packers training camp. The results did not go as planned. His accuracy as a kicker has been one of the best in camp. His punting attempts, however, looked shaky at best.

Brandon McManus has been nearly automatic on field goals, hitting 94 percent of his kicks since the start of camp. That type of consistency has reassured coaches and teammates that the investment was worth it. However, as beat reporter Ryan Wood noted, McManus took on punting drills “because when you’re that accurate on kicks, you find something else to get better at.” It was clear, though, that punting is not his strength. His technique lacked the smooth rhythm of a true punter, and the ball placement left much to be desired.

Article Continues Below

The lighthearted attempt drew laughs but also highlighted the value of the Packers’ current punting situation. Daniel Whelan remains the Packers established specialist, and the coaching staff has shown no signs of concern about his job. In fact, Wood quickly followed up by clarifying that “Daniel Whelan’s job is very safe.” That reassurance makes sense given Whelan’s performance last season and the stability he brings to the unit.

For the Packers, the takeaway is simple. McManus does not need to add punting to his repertoire. His focus remains on being one of the most consistent kickers in the league. His early results in camp suggest he is on track to deliver. Meanwhile, Daniel Whelan continues to handle punting duties with confidence for the Packers. The experiment was little more than a training camp curiosity. Fans can take comfort in knowing the team has both roles covered. One player’s foray into a new skill simply did not go smoothly.