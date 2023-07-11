Los Angeles Kings forward Pierre-Luc Dubois knows he might not have the best reputation in hockey after demanding two trades over the last six NHL seasons — but the 25-year-old is ready to turn over a new leaf in California.

“I think, obviously, with demanding a trade out of Columbus, and then the situation with Winnipeg…everybody looks at those decisions, and some people agree, some people disagree,” Dubois said on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

“Some people think this, some people think that. I mean, everybody's entitled to their own opinion. But at the end of the day, it's my life. I have to do what I think is right.”

After signing an eight-year deal with the Kings and showing a complete commitment to his new team, the Quebec native is looking forward to creating a new image in the National Hockey League.

“I'm just extremely happy to be here and to be here for a long time, and just show really who I really am and not just an image of what people think, people that they think they know me,” Dubois said, per AP.

Dubois demanded a trade out of Columbus back in 2021, and made it clear he wanted to leave Winnipeg before he was traded to Los Angeles on June 27 of this year.

A former third overall pick by the Blue Jackets in the 2016 NHL Draft, Dubois set career highs with 63 points and 36 assists with the Jets last year, while scoring 20 goals for the fourth time in his career.

And he didn't come cheap for the Kings, either — they sent three players and a second-round pick to Winnipeg before inking him to a $68 million contract that includes a full no-trade clause for the first four seasons.

Expectations will be high for Pierre-Luc Dubois in Los Angeles, but he's ready to lock in with his new team and help convert skeptics in 2023-24 and beyond.

“Honestly, I think it's just an opportunity for me to be who I am,” he explained. “I think I'm misunderstood at times, but I think a lot of people don't really know me. And that's fine. Sometimes in this world it's hard to get to know guys. Now it'll be a fun opportunity for me to just be who I am. Not show anybody, not prove to anybody, but just fully be me.”