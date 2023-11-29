The Los Angeles Kings are off to a phenomenal start in 2023-24, but a new contract for emerging star Quinton Byfield is still up in the air.

The Los Angeles Kings are off to one of their best starts in franchise history, roaring out of the gates with a 13-3-3 record in 2023-24. That's good enough for sixth in NHL standings for a team that has gone from playoff lock to legitimate Stanley Cup contender this season.

One pleasant surprise for the Kings this year has been forward Quinton Byfield, who has taken some time to blossom into a top-six forward after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.

But Byfield has been excellent in 2023-24. The 21-year-old has amassed four goals and 16 points in 19 games while playing on the top line with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe, along with the first powerplay unit. He looks at home on the first line, and is poised to shatter his career-highs across the board.

But despite that, the young Canadian has not discussed a new contract in California, according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta.

“If any Kings fans are curious, contract extension talks with Quinton Byfield have not started yet,” he wrote on Tuesday.

Kings stacked with young talent

Byfield leads a great group of young players in Los Angeles, and the goal is to bring a Stanley Cup to the city for the first time since 2014.

“Los Angeles' young talent has also emerged, led by Quinton Byfield, who is almost a point-per-game player. But aside from Q, Alex Laferriere continues to impress on the club’s third line, Arthur Kaliyev is providing some extra scoring punch, though he’s bouncing around the lineup right now, Carl Grundstrom, on a 30-goal pace, is embracing a power forward role, and Jordan Spence has held his own on the team’s blueline,” wrote Pagnotta.

Still, Byfield remains without a new contract. He's currently playing out the final season of his entry-level deal, paying him $894,167 in 2023-24.

If he isn't signed before the end of the year, Byfield will become a restricted free agent. He's certainly going to be due for a hefty raise based on this year's performance, and it's extremely unlikely that player and club don't agree to something before the postseason.

Quinton Byfield is the future of the LA Kings, and sorting out his contract will be beneficial to all involved as the breakout continues.