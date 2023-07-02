The Sacramento Kings were linked to some of the bigger names on the NBA free agency market such as Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma but they made their biggest NBA free agency splash by re-signing one of their own key players in Harrison Barnes. The Kings next NBA free agency move came with another re-signing, this time veteran forward Trey Lyles. It appears as if the them for the Kings this free agency is to run it back as on Saturday they re-signed yet another of their free agents in former lottery pick Alex Len as per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Free agent center Alex Len has agreed to a one-year, $3.2 million contract to re-sign with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agent Michael Lelchitski of @SIGSports negotiated the deal for Len’s return. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2023

Alex Len will be in his third full season now with the Kings. He had a brief stint with the Kings back during the 2019-20 season after being traded by the Atlanta Hawks. Len spent the 2020-21 season splitting time between the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards before re-joining the Kings in the 2021 offseason.

Len plays sparingly for the Kings and provides some additional insurance and depth at center. This past season he only suited up in 26 games, including two starts, in only 6.2 minutes per game. He averaged 1.7 points per game and 2.3 rebounds with splits of 53.3 percent shooting from the field and 68.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Len began his career as the No. 5 overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2013 NBA Draft. He caught the eye of NBA teams as a teenager playing for the Ukraine national team in his age group. He played two seasons at Maryland before declaring for the NBA Draft. He's been a solid backup center despite never living up to his lottery selection.