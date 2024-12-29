There is no doubt that the talk of the basketball world was when the Sacramento Kings fired head coach Mike Brown out of the blue amid current struggles. Many coaches around the NBA gave their thoughts on Brown, defending his character as the latest to do so is Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

He would speak before taking on the Denver Nuggets where he used such words as “classless” and even an NSFW phrase that would show his disappointment at the news of Brown being fired for the way he did according to Hunter Patterson. Bickerstaff would also mention how Brown was the video coordinator for his father Bernie Bickerstaff when with the Nuggets.

“The timing of it, us having played them and then coming back here, where he and I worked together,” Bickerstaff said. “It's just disappointing to see, Mike is one of the most classy guys that we have in our profession. He's one of the brightest coaches that we have in our profession. You know, just as a human being period, he's one of the best people that I know. And you know, I'll echo Mike Malone's comments. The way that it was handled was classless.”

“He deserves better than that, you can make whatever decision you want to make, we understand that,” Bickerstaff continued. “But the way you treat human beings matters, and it's extremely disappointing to see a coach, a guy that you care about, a guy that you know how good and talented he is, be treated that way, you know, and it's disappointing that people wouldn't have the thought to treat people as human beings and show them the respect that they deserve, knowing the sacrifices that coaches make from their families, their personal health, everything, you know, that Mike has done for that team and that organization. You know, I just thought it was s*****, to be honest with you, the way it was handled.”

More NBA coaches have echoed the same sentiments about Mike Brown

As mentioned before, there has been a list of head coaches who expressed their displeasure with the firing of Brown, more so how the Kings handled it as it was not just during the season, but also received right after he spoke to the media after practice. Nets' Jordi Fernandez, Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra, and Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr among others spoke about Brown and the firing.

One that received maybe the most attention speaking on Brown was from Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone as Bickerstaff echoed the same sentiments how the Sacramento organization has “no class” and even said they have “no balls.” Despite the controversy and backlash from people within the NBA, they still will look in the future for a new coach as the Kings have Doug Christie as their interim in place.

Sacramento next faces the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.