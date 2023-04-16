Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It wasn’t easy, but the Sacramento Kings got the job done in Game 1 of their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. Sure enough, all of Kings twitter is jumping in celebration of the epic win.

The Warriors led for the most part and were up by six points at the half. However, the Kings fought back mightily and made it a back-and-forth affair. In the end, De’Aaron Fox and co. edged the Dubs 126-123 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

As everyone knows by now, the Kings made the playoffs for the first time in 16 years. They last made it to the playoffs in 2006, and it’s worth noting that they have not won a postseason series since 2003-04. With that said, Saturday’s win is definitely a step in the right direction for the team.

Sure enough, plenty of fans couldn’t hold back their delight. Several NBA fans also heaped praise on Sacramento for their performance, especially against a Warriors team that has plenty of postseason experience.

“The Kings really went shot for shot against the Warriors and didn’t crumble under pressure, this is gonna be a tough team to beat,” one fan commented.

Twitter account KingsMuse added, “De’Aaron just dropped 38 on curry’s head while wearing his shoes.”

Another ecstatic Sacramento faithful wrote, “Exciting win!! Well the Bay Area pundits, gave us no chance.. The Athletic same.. Steven A said GS sweep.. 3 more to go!! What happened to the Warriors fans take over of G1C?? They were saying like 30%.. Where were they? Let’s go Kings!! Fox amazing and Monk was great too!”

Here are more reactions on the epic win from Kings fans:

THE SACRAMENTO KINGS WON THEIR FIRST PLAYOFF GAME SINCE 2006. LIGHT THE BEAM pic.twitter.com/i0oNvsgK0D — y – Kings Film Room (@SacFilmRoom) April 16, 2023

The New Splash Bros pic.twitter.com/CMJZRKKpfR — KingsMuse (@kings_muse) April 16, 2023

It’s time to light the beam, indeed!