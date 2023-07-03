The Sacramento Kings are locking up rookie shooting guard Colby Jones to a multi-year deal, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Kings are using the just-introduced exception for second-rounders to sign the former Xavier Musketeers star.

“The Sacramento Kings are signing No. 34 overall pick Colby Jones out of Xavier on a four-year, $8.76 million rookie deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Two years guaranteed. Jones becomes the first player signed under NBA’s new Second Round Pick Exception.”

This move by the Kings comes on the heels of the team's massive deal with All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis, who got signed to an extension contract worth $217 million.

By using the second-round exception to ink Jones into a deal, the Kings did not have to allocate a part of their remaining cap space or another type of exception on the rookie. Moreover, this type of exception meant that the final year of Jones' contract will be a team option.

Jones was originally taken in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. His rights were traded to the Boston Celtics, who would later send him to the Kings in exchange for the draft rights to Jordan Walsh and a future pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

In three years with the Musketeers, Jones averaged 12.3 points on 49.4 percent shooting from the field. He also has a great touch from behind the arc, having shot 37.8 percent on his 3-point attempts during his time in the Big East. Moreover, he averaged 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.3 steals with Xavier.