The Sacramento Kings will finally give rookie Keegan Murray his first start of the season. As revealed by Sacramento’s official Twitter account, the Kings will insert Murray to the first-five unit, beginning Thursday against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

KZ Okpala has started at the four-spot for the Kings this season, but that is obviously about to change, with Sacramento seemingly feeling good enough to give Keegan Murray a bigger workload as a starter.

Keegan Murray missed the Kings’ series opener against the Portland Trail Blazers due to health and safety protocols, but looked good in the next two games, albeit in losses to the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors. In two games so far in his very young NBA career, Keegan Murray has mustered a total of 35 points on 54.2 percent shooting from the field while also getting nine rebounds and just a couple of assists. He has also knocked down seven shots from deep on just 16 attempts.

The Kings are clearly hoping that having Keegan Murray on the starting unit will translate into wins. The winless Sacramento squad has a chance to pull off an upset victory for their first triumph of the 2022-23 NBA season this Thursday versus the scorching Grizzlies.

Although they are 0-3 to date, the Kings have looked mostly competitive in those losses, even losing by just five points to the defending NBA champions Warriors on the road last Sunday.

Keegan Murray was selected in the first round (fourth overall) by the Kings in the 2022 NBA Draft.